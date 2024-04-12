Akufo-Addo calls for vigilance against fake news ahead of elections

General News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant against the proliferation of fake news as the country prepares for the December polls.



Speaking at this year's Eid celebrations held at the Black Star Square in Accra, the President emphasized the danger of fake news in inciting unrest during elections. He called on citizens to reject misinformation to uphold national unity and harmony.



In his address, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the risk of individuals exploiting religious and ethnic differences to promote personal and political agendas.



He cautioned against the spread of misinformation and disinformation, particularly in the age of new media where anonymity can facilitate the dissemination of false information.



Quoting Quran chapter 49 verse 6, the President urged Muslims to verify news sources before accepting them, emphasizing the importance of preventing ignorance and subsequent regret over actions taken based on false information.