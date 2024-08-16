You are here: HomeNews2024 08 16Article 1970777

Akufo-Addo cannot drag anybody to court over ‘Agyapadie’ document – Jantuah

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah Lawyer Kwame Jantuah

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, a senior member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has questioned President Akufo-Addo's credibility, citing inconsistencies between his words and actions.

Jantuah criticized the President for failing to deliver on promises like tackling illegal mining (galamsey) and avoiding economic hardships.

He also questioned the President’s response to the controversial ‘Agyapadie’ document, suggesting it reflects current issues in the country.

Jantuah emphasized that the President must be truthful and accountable, noting that many Ghanaians are leaving the country due to economic challenges, further raising doubts about the government's effectiveness.

