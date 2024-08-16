Akufo-Addo cannot drag anybody to court over ‘Agyapadie’ document – Jantuah

General News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, a senior member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has questioned President Akufo-Addo's credibility, citing inconsistencies between his words and actions.



Jantuah criticized the President for failing to deliver on promises like tackling illegal mining (galamsey) and avoiding economic hardships.



He also questioned the President’s response to the controversial ‘Agyapadie’ document, suggesting it reflects current issues in the country.



Jantuah emphasized that the President must be truthful and accountable, noting that many Ghanaians are leaving the country due to economic challenges, further raising doubts about the government's effectiveness.