Akufo-Addo celebrates Ayorkor Botchwey’s historic Commonwealth victory

President Nana Akufo-Addo warmly congratulated Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on her election as the Commonwealth Secretary-General, marking a historic moment as the first Ghanaian to assume this esteemed role.



Reflecting on Ayorkor Botchwey’s exceptional service as Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Akufo-Addo expressed profound pride, recognizing her contributions to both Ghana and the international community.



of inclusivity and cooperation are affirmed on the world stage," Akufo-Addo stated. He noted her capacity to foster unity, adding, "She carries a vision that will lead the Commonwealth towards a hopeful, unified future."



In his message, Akufo-Addo extended his gratitude to the Commonwealth Heads of Government for entrusting their vote to Ghana’s candidate, acknowledging the symbolic weight of her leadership. He also paid tribute to outgoing Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, applauding her dedication to the Commonwealth and wishing her future success.



President Akufo-Addo expressed Ghana’s commitment to Ayorkor Botchwey’s journey in office, emphasizing the collective pride and support that will guide her leadership in building a resilient Commonwealth.