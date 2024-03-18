Akufo-Addo clarifies removal of Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has elucidated the rationale behind his decision to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister during the February ministerial shake-up.



In discussions with IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo cited Ofori-Atta's seven-year tenure in the role as a primary factor, asserting that it was time for him to transition to more specialized duties.



"Mr. Ofori-Atta has had seven years as a Finance Minister and I thought it was time for him to wind down and take on more narrow roles," Akufo Addo said



The President, who emphasized the importance of recent government changes, highlighted Ofori-Atta's extensive service and the need for him to take on narrower responsibilities.



Ofori-Atta's removal, part of a larger reshuffle that affected approximately 13 ministers, saw him reassigned as Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments. In this capacity, he is expected to utilize his expertise and connections to enhance international investment and promote private sector involvement in Ghana's development.



While this move sparked debates over whether it constituted a promotion, Akufo-Addo commended Ofori-Atta's past performance, indicating continued confidence in his abilities.



