Akufo-Addo commends Attorney-General for saving over GH¢10 trillion in judgment debts

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Attorney-General's office, led by Godfred Dame, for their unwavering commitment to defending civil litigation against the state, which has resulted in a significant financial gain for Ghana.



During his State of the Nation address to Parliament on February 27, 2024, the President revealed that the Attorney-General's office has saved over GH¢10 trillion by avoiding numerous judgement debts that were previously imposed on the state.



"The Attorney-General has continued, in a very effective manner, the tradition under this administration of contesting every civil litigation against the state, and has avoided the numerous judgement debts that used to be given against the state. The Office, as a result, has saved the country over ten trillion Ghana cedis (GH¢10 trillion)".



The President also revealed that in a few weeks, he will commission the Law House, a 12-storey building that will house the offices of the Attorney-General and his Ministry.



This new building will address the long-standing office accommodation issue faced by the Attorney-General's office.



"I must declare a personal interest in it, as the building was started when I was Attorney General in the Government of President John Agyekum Kufuor, back in 2001," he said.