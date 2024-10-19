You are here: HomeNews2024 10 19Article 1995734

Source: Daily Guide

Akufo-Addo commissions Urology and Nephrology Centre Of Excellence At Korle Bu

President Nana Akufo-Addo inaugurated a €38 million Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on October 18, 2024, a significant boost for Ghana's healthcare system.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide advanced treatments for urological and kidney conditions, reducing the need for patients to travel abroad.

It includes a 30-suite dialysis station, a 70-bed unit, and advanced diagnostic services.

The Centre is poised to position Ghana as a medical tourism hub, and its launch reflects the government’s broader goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage and expanding healthcare infrastructure under its "Agenda 111" initiative.

