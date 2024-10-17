You are here: HomeNews2024 10 17Article 1994909

Politics of Thursday, 17 October 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Akufo-Addo credits Bawumia for vision behind Agenda 111 hospitals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The president revealed that Dr. Bawumia first brought the issue to his attention The president revealed that Dr. Bawumia first brought the issue to his attention

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his key role in initiating the Agenda 111 hospital project, which addresses Ghana's shortage of medical facilities.

During a visit to the Northern Region, the president revealed that Dr. Bawumia first brought the issue to his attention in 2020, highlighting that 88 districts lacked hospitals, a figure later found to be 101.

This led to the creation of Agenda 111, aimed at building hospitals in underserved areas. Akufo-Addo commended Dr. Bawumia for his foresight and dedication to national development.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment