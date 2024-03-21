Akufo-Addo dismisses Victoria Adu as Birim Central MCE

Politics of Thursday, 21 March 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central, with immediate effect.



The announcement came through a statement dated March 19 and signed by Osei Bonsu (OB) Amoah, the Minister of State at the Local Government Ministry.



The revocation of Victoria Adu's appointment aligns with the provisions outlined in Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) b of the Local Government Act 2014 (Act 936).



“I wish to inform you that in accordance with Article 243(3)(b) of the Constitution and Section 20(3)(b) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936), His Excellency the President of the Republic has revoked your appointment as Municipal Chief Executive,” the letter stated.



The statement directed the regional minister to assume oversight responsibility of the municipal assembly until a new municipal chief executive is confirmed.



Expressing gratitude for her service, the President thanked Madam Adu for her dedication to the state.



