Akufo-Addo dismisses controversy over SSNIT hotel sale as unnecessary

President Akufo-Addo has dismissed the controversy over the sale of SSNIT-owned hotels to Rock City Hotels, a company owned by his Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong.



The issue, which sparked protests and nationwide strikes, led SSNIT to halt the sale.



Speaking at a TUC Congress, the president criticized the backlash as unnecessary, citing SSNIT’s recent GHȼ230 million profit as proof of its sound management.



He urged unions to avoid strikes and seek peaceful dialogue with the government to resolve disputes, advocating for collaboration for the nation's benefit.