You are here: HomeNews2024 10 10Article 1991699

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Akufo-Addo first President to force Ghanaians into receiving crude haircuts – Ablakwa

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for economic mismanagement and a worsening exchange rate, which he says has led to severe financial "haircuts" for investors.

Speaking on TV3’s Community Manifesto, Ablakwa highlighted how the Ghanaian cedi’s depreciation has pushed the dollar to GH₵16, resulting in market women struggling with increased prices.

He called out Vice President Bawumia for failing to stabilize the economy.

Ablakwa’s comments come after Ghana proposed a 30%-40% debt restructuring haircut on bonds last year, impacting investor confidence.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment