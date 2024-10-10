Akufo-Addo first President to force Ghanaians into receiving crude haircuts – Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for economic mismanagement and a worsening exchange rate, which he says has led to severe financial "haircuts" for investors.



Speaking on TV3’s Community Manifesto, Ablakwa highlighted how the Ghanaian cedi’s depreciation has pushed the dollar to GH₵16, resulting in market women struggling with increased prices.



He called out Vice President Bawumia for failing to stabilize the economy.



Ablakwa’s comments come after Ghana proposed a 30%-40% debt restructuring haircut on bonds last year, impacting investor confidence.