Akufo-Addo forwards petition for Special Prosecutor's removal to Chief Justice

General News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has forwarded a petition seeking the removal of Kissi Agyabeng as Special Prosecutor to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, Joy News reports.



The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was submitted by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and received by the Chief Justice on May 6, 2024. Amidu’s allegations against Agyabeng include procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), abuse involving judges, and improper administration of justice.



Further allegations involve violations of citizens' rights through arrests and detentions, infringements on the right to information, and improper appointments within the OSP.



Per Article 146 of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is now determining whether there is a prima facie case to establish a committee for Agyabeng's impeachment.



The petition appears to be connected to a contentious press conference held by Agyabeng, where he accused judges of conspiring against him. Amidu argues that Agyabeng’s remarks about the judiciary constitute abuse of judges and bring the judiciary into disrepute.



This impeachment process follows reports that Agyabeng refused demands to resign, opting instead to publicly express his frustrations with his role.



Amidu claims that the Special Prosecutor abused his power by arresting figures such as Cecilia Dapaah and Prof. Frimpong Boateng. Additionally, he alleges that Agyabeng violated the right to information by requesting sensitive appointment and salary details of OSP staff on a pen drive.