Akufo-Addo has directed suspension of electricity export – Atta Akyea reveals

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament and MP for Akim Abuakwa South, has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken action to restrict the export of electricity to neighboring countries in response to the ongoing intermittent power outages



He made this know during an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express.



tta Akyea emphasized that the President's decision demonstrates a prioritization of domestic energy needs over potential profits from exporting electricity.



He highlighted the President's dedication to resolving the current instability in the country's power supply, stating, “The President has a sense of the national need rather than making profits abroad.”



He also emphasized the importance of redirecting electricity generated for export back into the national grid to mitigate the ongoing power crisis.



According to Mr. Atta Akyea, the directive to curtail electricity exports is expected to be promptly implemented, with immediate measures aimed at rerouting electricity generated for export back into the national grid.



“We cannot afford to say 'Okay, let’s make good money abroad and let the national economy suffer.' So, in the meantime, whatever is going outside would be curtailed and fed into the national grid so that we have electricity,” he said.