Akufo-Addo has lost his ‘soul’ and can’t be recognized – Dr. Arthur Kennedy

Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stating he has become "unrecognizable" amid the ongoing galamsey crisis.

He emphasized that the damage from illegal mining will lead to significant restoration costs for the country's lands and water bodies.

Kennedy warned that failing to address the galamsey issue could result in losing timber, pristine forests, and essential resources for future generations.

He also expressed disappointment in the president's response to the crisis, claiming he has "lost his soul" by compromising his principles for the presidency.

