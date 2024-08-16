You are here: HomeNews2024 08 16Article 1970591

Akufo-Addo has turned the whole country into a construction site – Joseph Cudjoe

Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, praised President Akufo-Addo for his transformative approach to infrastructure development, describing Ghana as a "vast construction site" under his administration.

During a press briefing in Accra, Cudjoe highlighted the extensive road networks, bridges, and other critical projects as evidence of the President's commitment to national development.

He emphasized that these initiatives are significantly improving the living standards of Ghanaians and positioning the country for sustained growth.

