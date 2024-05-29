You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1944026

Source: presidency.gov.gh

Akufo-Addo highlights Government's commitment to advancing STEM education

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, emphasized the government's commitment to advancing STEM education in Ghana.

He outlined initiatives and investments aimed at fostering scientific inquiry and innovation, including the development of STEM institutions and programs, construction of STEM academies and centers, refurbishment of science laboratories, and support for research and book allowances.

The President highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary approaches to innovation and urged stakeholders to strengthen partnerships for Ghana's development.

