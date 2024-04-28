Akufo-Addo highlights creation of Savannah Region as greatest legacy

Politics of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the creation of the Savannah Region as his greatest legacy, urging all residents to protect it.



He made these remarks during the first-anniversary celebration of the King and Overlord of the Gonjaland Traditional Council, Jira Yagbonwura Bekunutu Jewu Soale I, in Damongo.



Addressing the durbar of chiefs and people of the Savannah Region, President Akufo-Addo expressed his joy at having contributed to the region's creation to drive development.



He also pledged to consider the delineation of new districts in the Savannah region in response to requests from the chiefs and people.



In a speech read on his behalf, Jira Yagbonwura Bekunutu Jewu Soale I highlighted his achievements since assuming the throne a year ago. He appealed to the president for the construction of higher educational institutions and emphasized the need for potable drinking water to end the decades-old water scarcity in the regional capital.



The president of the Gonjaland Youth Association disclosed efforts to resolve land disputes with neighboring kingdoms through proper land demarcation systems.



He also called on the government to investigate the issuance of mining concessions to companies at Dollar Power without the notice of the chiefs and people of the Bole Traditional Council.



The occasion was themed "Celebrating Our Culture And Tradition Through Unity For Rapid Socio-Economic Development In Gonjaland," reflecting the commitment to cultural preservation and socio-economic progress in the region.