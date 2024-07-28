You are here: HomeNews2024 07 28Article 1964063

General News of Sunday, 28 July 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Akufo-Addo is Bawumia’s problem – A Plus

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian politician and musician A Plus has claimed that President Nana Akufo-Addo is the biggest obstacle facing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He accuses Akufo-Addo of being unresponsive to grievances and exhibiting a superiority complex.

A Plus also alleges that the President does not support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections, suggesting Bawumia should distance himself from Akufo-Addo to improve his chances.

"Akufo-Addo is a major problem for both Ghana and the NPP," A Plus asserted.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment