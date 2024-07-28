Akufo-Addo is Bawumia’s problem – A Plus

General News of Sunday, 28 July 2024
Source: TIG Post
Ghanaian politician and musician A Plus has claimed that President Nana Akufo-Addo is the biggest obstacle facing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He accuses Akufo-Addo of being unresponsive to grievances and exhibiting a superiority complex.
A Plus also alleges that the President does not support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections, suggesting Bawumia should distance himself from Akufo-Addo to improve his chances.
"Akufo-Addo is a major problem for both Ghana and the NPP," A Plus asserted.