Akufo-Addo is a man of integrity and peace, 2024 general elections will be peaceful – Interior Minister

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has assured that the upcoming general elections in Ghana will be peaceful, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining peace and retooling security services.

During a meeting with British High Commissioner Harriet Thompson, Quartey highlighted President Akufo-Addo's dedication to integrity and peaceful governance.

He praised the successful voter registration exercise as a positive indicator for the elections.

An elections task force has been established, and public engagements with key stakeholders are planned to ensure a smooth process.

Quartey also expressed gratitude for the strong relationship with the British Government and their ongoing support.

