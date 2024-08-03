Akufo-Addo is a promise-keeper – Kow Essuman

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: 3news

Kow Essuman, legal counsel to President Nana Akufo-Addo, has praised the President as a "promise-keeper," highlighting his commitment to fulfilling campaign pledges and advancing Ghana's development.



Essuman cited the inauguration of the GNPC Energy House in Takoradi as a key example of Akufo-Addo’s reliability.



He pointed to the administration’s numerous infrastructure projects, social programs, and economic reforms as evidence of the President’s dedication to improving the lives of Ghanaians.



Essuman’s comments underscore Akufo-Addo's consistent delivery on promises made to the people.