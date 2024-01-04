Akufo-Addo is the GOAT of all dead goats – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

The founder and president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over recent happenings in the country.



In a post shared on X, January 3, 2024, Cudjoe shared a conversation he had with someone he identified as KK.



KK, according to the post, told the founder of IMANI Africa that President Akufo-Addo appears to be suffering from 'dead goat syndrome', recently.



Cudjoe, in reply, said the president has no match when it comes to the dead goat syndrome.



He indicated that even though former President John Dramani Mahama was the first person to say he had developed dead goat syndrome, Akufo-Addo is now miles ahead of him.



Mahama’s dead goat syndrome comment:



Former president Mahama, when he was in office, warned that he would not be shaken by the threat of strikes from labour unions as the country approached the 2016 Election.



He said that many presidents allow themselves to be shaken by labour unions, who only want to take advantage of the election years with various demands.



“Often what happens is that in election years, trade unions and everybody sees that government is in a vulnerable place and so that is when demonstrates, agitations for an increase in pay and all that begins to happen.



"… I have seen more demonstrations and strikes in my first two years. I don't think it can get worse. It is said that when you kill a goat, and you frighten it with a knife, it doesn't fear the knife because it is dead already.



"I have a dead goat syndrome," he said on March 11, 2015, while speaking to members of the Ghanaian community in Botswana.



