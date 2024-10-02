Akufo Addo isn’t a properly renowned Human Rights Lawyer – Martin Kpebu

General News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, arguing that he does not deserve the title of a renowned Human Rights lawyer.



Speaking in an interview on Onua FM, Kpebu claimed that Akufo-Addo’s actions as President do not reflect the principles of a human rights advocate.



He also dismissed the belief that Akufo-Addo led the famous “Kum Me Preko” demonstration, stating that figures like Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey, Kwesi Pratt, Kweku Baako, and Kwame Kaakyire were the true leaders of the protest.