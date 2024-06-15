Akufo-Addo lacked commitment to fight galamsey – Kpebu

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: 3news

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of lacking commitment to fight illegal small-scale mining (Galamsey), calling his earlier pledge mere rhetoric.



Kpebu asserted that the president failed as the Commander in Chief since the operation involving the police and military was ineffective.



Lawmaker Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi also emphasized the importance of community involvement in combating galamsey, citing success in his constituency.



Meanwhile, NPP Parliamentary Candidate Ernest Frimpong faced backlash for inciting illegal miners to attack security forces, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail.