Akufo-Addo leaves for Samoa to support Foreign Minister

Politics of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Nana Akufo-Addo has traveled to Samoa for the 27th Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting from October 21-26, 2024, where 56 leaders will vote to elect a new Commonwealth Secretary-General.



Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is one of three candidates, alongside contenders from The Gambia and Lesotho.



Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, expressed confidence in Botchwey, highlighting her experience and vision for economic transformation and youth empowerment.



If elected, she would become the first African female Secretary-General, a milestone for Ghana and the Commonwealth.