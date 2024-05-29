You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943774

Source: presidency.gov.gh

Akufo-Addo meets 13-year-old JHS student, discusses Students' Day and AI Policy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Papa Appeakorang Duodu-Kumi III President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Papa Appeakorang Duodu-Kumi III

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has met with 13-year-old Papa Appeakorang Duodu-Kumi III, Head Boy of Franphil International School, at Jubilee House on May 27, 2024.

The visit followed Duodu-Kumi’s insightful letter to the President, expressing his political ambitions and admiration for Akufo-Addo’s COVID-19 speeches.

Duodu-Kumi advocated for a National Students’ Day, more STEM schools, and an AI policy for Ghana.

He also inquired about the President’s most challenging decision and views on Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Akufo-Addo praised Nkrumah’s independence efforts but criticized his autocratic tendencies and pledged ongoing community engagement.

