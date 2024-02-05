Akufo-Addo mourns Namibia's late president Hage Geingob

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep condolences to the people of Namibia following the passing of their President, Hage Geingob.



Namibia's President Hage Geingob succumbed during medical treatment at a hospital in the capital, Windhoek, as confirmed by Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba in a statement released in the early hours of Sunday morning.



President Akufo-Addo, in his heartfelt message of condolence, emphasised that the late Namibian President was not only a respected leader but also a devoted servant to his people



"The Ghanaian people and I express our deepest condolences to the Government and people of Namibia on the untimely passing of their President, His Excellency Hage Geingob. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Namibian nation during this challenging time," President Akufo-Addo said.



See President Akufo-Addo's statement below:



