Akufo-Addo mourns sudden demise of John Kumah

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed profound sorrow over the untimely death of Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah.



President Akufo-Addo, in a Facebook post, conveyed a deep sense of loss for a dedicated public servant who played a pivotal role in the nation's economic agenda.



He stated: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah, whose untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst."



"I knew him very well both in my days as Leader of the Opposition and as President of the Republic, and his warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others endeared him to me and to all who crossed his path. His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament.



"He was the first Chief Executive Officer of the new entity I set up in my first term, the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). He distinguished himself in that office, and, therefore, merited his promotion to the office of Deputy Minister for Finance, where he brought not only expertise and skill, but also a deep sense of compassion and empathy to his role. His efforts were instrumental in advancing Government’s economic agenda, and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society. He was a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.



"To his wife, children, family and the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency and across the nation, I offer my deepest condolences on their great loss.



"May God bless him, and allow his soul to rest in perfect peace in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again," he added.



