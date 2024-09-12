You are here: HomeNews2024 09 12Article 1980557

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Akufo-Addo must be forced to drink from polluted Pra and Ankobra – Banahene

Kwaku Owusu Banahene Kwaku Owusu Banahene

Kwaku Owusu Banahene of the NDC has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for his inaction on the galamsey crisis.

He proposed that President Akufo-Addo and his officials should drink water from the polluted rivers affected by illegal mining to understand the severity of the situation.

Banahene expressed disappointment over the President's failure to take decisive action against galamsey, despite past promises, and suggested that immediate and strong measures could quickly address the issue.

