Akufo-Addo never meant ‘I’ll put my presidency on the line’ comment – Kpebu

General News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: 3news

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticized President Akufo-Addo for not fulfilling his pledge to fight illegal mining, known as galamsey.



In 2017, the President vowed to put his presidency on the line to combat the menace, but Kpebu claims this was mere sloganeering.



While initiatives like Operation Galamstop were launched, the burning of excavators was halted after public backlash.



Kpebu, speaking on TV3’s Key Points, noted that illegal mining has worsened, leading to polluted rivers and warnings from the Ghana Water Company about future water shortages. He emphasized the lack of government commitment to addressing the issue.