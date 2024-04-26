Akufo-Addo nominates Charles Boateng Gyamfi as Krachi East MCE

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo has put forth Charles Boateng Gyamfi as the nominee for the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti region, following the demise of the previous MCE, Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, on April 5, 2024.



The announcement came through a statement signed by Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, and Representative of the President.



According to the statement, Gyamfi's nomination aligns with Article 243(1) of the 1992 constitution, subject to approval by the assembly.



The unfortunate passing of Bernard Aborkugya Mensah occurred while he was addressing a matriculation ceremony at Dambai College of Education. He reportedly fell unconscious and despite immediate medical attention, he passed away on the way to the Worawora Government Hospital.