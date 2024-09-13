You are here: HomeNews2024 09 13Article 1980788

General News of Friday, 13 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Akufo-Addo not fulfilling his duty in galamsey fight – Lawyer Kwame Jantuah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwame Jantuah Kwame Jantuah

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, a senior member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to effectively tackle illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking on Joy Prime, Jantuah called on the president to impose a ban on galamsey and small-scale mining to reset the sector.

He acknowledged the economic benefits of small-scale mining but stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul due to the damage caused to water bodies.

He urged for a collective approach to find a sustainable way forward for mining in Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment