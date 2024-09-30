You are here: HomeNews2024 09 30Article 1987607

Akufo-Addo ordered Chief of Staff to sack “Inefficient” ECG boss

Samuel Dubik Mahama was reportedly dismissed as Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) due to inefficiency and issues with procurement contracts.

His termination followed an incident where he cut the power supply to the IMF representative's residence, causing embarrassment for President Akufo-Addo during a UN trip.

Despite claims of pressure from the President's family, reports suggest Mahama's dismissal was due to his own actions.

In his resignation letter, he cited personal reasons, thanking the Board and the President for their support during his tenure, which began in May 2022.

