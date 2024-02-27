Akufo-Addo reacts to Bawku conflits

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo, in the State of the Nation Address (SONA), drew attention to the significant financial burden caused by the prolonged chieftaincy conflict in Bawku, Upper East Region, which has diverted funds away from socio-economic development.



The President highlighted that the conflict has also posed additional security challenges by attracting mischief makers and extremists from neighbouring regions.



“Mr Speaker, I must make special mention of the troubles in Bawku. The tragedy is not only that a thriving and dynamic town is being reduced to a wasteland of destruction and distrust, we are spending money and energy that would have been better spent on the development needs of Bawku, providing security to keep brothers and sisters from killing each other.”



In response to the four radio shut down by the National Communication Authority (NCA), alleged to be the grounds behind the Bawku conflicts per a National Security-led intelligence, the president added, “On the recommendation of the Upper East Regional and National Security Councils, four (4) radio stations, that have been broadcasting incendiary language and propagating hate speech, have been shut down by the National Communications Authority. The Chief Justice has also recently established specialised Courts in Accra and in Kumasi to deal expeditiously with criminal matters emanating from the Bawku conflict”



The President reaffirmed the government's commitment to finding a lasting solution to the conflict in Bawku and restoring peace and stability to the region.