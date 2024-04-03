Akufo-Addo reassigns Stephen Amoah as Deputy Finance Minister

Politics of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassigned Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, to the position of Deputy Minister for Finance.



This move follows the passing of the former Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.



Hon. Stephen Amoah, previously serving in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, has now taken up his new role in the Ministry of Finance. His appointment, effective immediately, was announced in a statement by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin.



In light of Amoah's reassignment, President Akufo-Addo has nominated Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, Member of Parliament for Achiase, as the Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry. Marfo's nomination is subject to approval by Parliament.



President Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in Parliament's swift approval of Marfo's nomination.



He emphasized the importance of bipartisan collaboration to ensure Marfo's prompt integration into the government and his contribution to achieving the administration's objectives in its second term.