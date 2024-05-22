Akufo-Addo releases full KPMG report on GRA-SML transactions

Politics of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

The presidency has released the full KPMG report detailing the transactions between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML) for public consumption.



This decision was announced in a statement issued on May 22, 2024, by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the presidency.



The statement emphasized the President's commitment to transparency, openness, and honesty in governance, leading to the waiving of privileges under section 5 of the RTI Act to make the report public.



On April 24, 2024, President Akufo-Addo received a request from the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) for a copy of the KPMG report, as permitted under section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).



The President had commissioned KPMG on December 29, 2023, to investigate the contracts and transactions between the GRA and SML to provide clear insights and inform necessary decisions.



Initially, the President had denied the MFWA's request, citing sections 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, which exempt certain information from disclosure.



These sections protect information prepared for the President or Vice President that includes opinions, advice, recommendations, and deliberations essential to their decision-making processes.



A judicial ruling supported the President's right to decline such requests if they fall under these exemptions.



However, in the interest of full transparency, the President decided to override this exemption and directed the publication of the complete KPMG report.



The report, containing critical findings and recommendations, is now available on the presidency's website for public access, ensuring that the administration's actions remain open and accountable to the citizens.



A copy of the KPMG report can be accessed from the website of the Presidency – www.presidency.gov.gh








