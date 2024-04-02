Akufo-Addo reportedly appoints Stephen Ayensu Ntim as GRA Board Chair

Politics of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly appointed Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



This decision follows the dissolution of the previous GRA Board and the subsequent vacancy created by the resignation of Anthony Oteng-Gyasi from the position.



In an interview on Accra FM, Solomon Kusi Appiah, a member of the NPP communication team, disclosed that Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim has been appointed to lead the GRA Board.



According to Appiah, this appointment came after party members intervened and expressed their desire for Ntim to be appointed to the position.



"We are grateful to the President for listening to the pleas of party members and appointing our esteemed National Chairman to lead the GRA Board," said Mr. Appiah, expressing gratitude and satisfaction at the appointment.



He also extended congratulations to Stephen Ayensu Ntim in advance for his new role.



The appointment of Stephen Ayensu Ntim as the GRA Board Chair is seen as a significant move that could potentially impact tax policies and revenue collection in Ghana.



Ntim's background as the NPP National Chairman brings a wealth of political experience to the role, which could be beneficial in navigating the complexities of tax administration and revenue generation.