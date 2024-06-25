Akufo-Addo reshuffles Ambassadors and High Commissioners, appoints new envoys

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

President Akufo-Addo has made changes to Ghana's diplomatic corps. The changes include the appointment of Nana Bediatuo Asante as Ambassador-at-Large, Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun as High Commissioner to South Africa, and Vice Admiral Seth Amoama as High Commissioner to Nigeria.



Additionally, Ernest Yaw Amporful is now High Commissioner to Rwanda, while Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh is Ambassador to Türkiye.



The new envoys have been tasked with promoting Ghana's image and interests abroad.