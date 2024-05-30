Akufo-Addo’s climate legacy unmatched

General News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, former EPA Executive Director, has praised President Akufo-Addo for significant climate action achievements, including establishing the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) and integrating climate financing into Ghana's economy.



Highlighting the Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP), Kokofu noted its role in driving sustainable development and attracting private capital.



He emphasized Ghana's progress under Akufo-Addo's leadership, positioning the country as a leader in the climate economy within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).