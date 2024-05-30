You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944410

Akufo-Addo’s climate legacy unmatched

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, former EPA Executive Director, has praised President Akufo-Addo for significant climate action achievements, including establishing the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) and integrating climate financing into Ghana's economy.

Highlighting the Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP), Kokofu noted its role in driving sustainable development and attracting private capital.

He emphasized Ghana's progress under Akufo-Addo's leadership, positioning the country as a leader in the climate economy within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

