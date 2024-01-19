Akufo-Addo’s comment on Ekumfi's development unfortunate – John Mahama

General News of Friday, 19 January 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has voiced strong criticism against President Nana Akufo-Addo for his remarks on the perceived lack of development in Ekumfi.



Mahama contends that the President's comments go against the presidential oath, emphasizing the duty outlined in Article 36 of Chapter Six of the constitution, which mandates governments to ensure the equitable distribution of national resources.



Expressing his disapproval, Mahama took to the social media platform X, labeling the President's comments as unfortunate and highlighting the apparent inconsistency with constitutional principles.



Read John Mahama's post below:



“The President’s comment that he ignored the development of Ekumfi because they voted out his parliamentarian is most unfortunate. President Akufo-Addo has a penchant for making such partisan statements, as we witnessed recently during his visit to flood victims in Mepe. His actions contradict the oath he swore as President to do justice to all manner of persons.”



“Let me also remind him of chapter six of our constitution, specifically Article 36 clause 2(d), which stipulates the need for governments to undertake '… even and balanced development of all regions and every part of each region of Ghana, and, in particular, improving the conditions of life in the rural areas, and generally, redressing any imbalance in development between the rural and the urban areas.”