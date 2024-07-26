You are here: HomeNews2024 07 26Article 1963700

Akufo-Addo’s daughter’s baby daddy got UU$34.9 million state contract

The Herald has reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration awarded a $34.9 million ambulance spare parts contract to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, which has connections to the President’s family.

Stephen Okoro, linked to the President’s daughter Gyakroma Akufo-Addo, and Alvin Mensa are associated with the company.

Concerns are raised over potential nepotism and the company's track record.

The deal, authorized by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, faces scrutiny over alleged improprieties and procurement breaches.

The Special Prosecutor has acknowledged a petition from MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and will investigate if within jurisdiction.

