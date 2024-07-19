Akufo-Addo’s deputy IGP appointment setting Police Service back – Toobu

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Wa West MP, Peter Toobu, has criticized President Akufo-Addo's appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations, claiming it regresses the police force to 2012.



The appointment, a first in the Ghana Police Service's history, has sparked debate on its appropriateness.



Toobu noted past issues with having multiple deputy IGPs and suggested it could create administrative challenges.



Despite the criticism, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare congratulated Yohuno, expressing support and wishing him success in maintaining peace, security, law, and order in Ghana.