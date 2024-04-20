Akufo-Addo's driver enters NPP Parliamentary race in La Dedekotopon

Politics of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Akufo-Addo's longtime driver, Joseph Addo, has submitted his nomination to contest the NPP Parliamentary primary in La Dedekotopon, scheduled for April 27, 2024, Citi News reports.



Addo, a resident of La, expressed confidence in winning back the seat for the NPP, citing his deep roots in the constituency as a major advantage.



The NPP's Greater Accra Elections Committee vetted and approved Joseph Addo's candidacy, following the resignation of the previous Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh.



The National Executive Committee of the NPP authorized the primary in response to Tetteh's resignation for personal reasons.



Solomon Kotey Niikio, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dedekotopon, has also submitted his nomination to compete in the primary.



This sets the stage for a competitive contest within the party to determine its candidate for the constituency.



Joseph Addo, who has been President Akufo-Addo's driver for over 20 years, highlighted his contributions to the development of the constituency.



He claimed to have facilitated job opportunities for youth in the area and played a role in securing a new office space for the party after the destruction of its old office.



With the NPP aiming to reclaim the La Dedekotopon seat lost to the NDC's Rita Naa Odoley Sowah in the 2020 election, Joseph Addo is optimistic about his chances.



He believes that his long-standing service to the party and his familiarity with the constituency will resonate with voters, both in the primary and in the general election scheduled for December 7th.