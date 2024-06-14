You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950497

Politics of Friday, 14 June 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Akufo-Addo’s gov’t will not leave a difficult situation for the next gov’t – MoF

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ministry of Finance Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance has assured that the Akufo-Addo administration is determined to leave a stable economy for the next government in January 2025.

According to Dr. Abudu Abdulganiyu, Technical Adviser at the Ministry, the government aims to record a primary balance surplus of 0.5% by the end of 2024, unlike the huge budget deficit inherited in 2017.

He also confirmed that no supplementary budget will be requested during the mid-year budget review in July 2024, as the government is on track to achieve its fiscal targets.

This demonstrates the government's commitment to responsible fiscal management.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment