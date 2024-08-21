Akufo-Addo’s gov’t worst we’ve ever had – Ghanaian entrepreneur

Politics of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian entrepreneur Isaac Sesi criticizes the Akufo-Addo government, calling it the worst in Ghana’s history.



He argues that the cost of living far exceeds earnings, making life difficult for many, including his employees who have asked for raises.



Sesi shares his own struggles, noting that rising production costs and taxes are threatening his business and putting jobs at risk.



He believes politicians are insulated from the hardships faced by ordinary Ghanaians, leading to widespread suffering.