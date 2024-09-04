You are here: HomeNews2024 09 04Article 1977251

Akufo-Addo’s only achievement as President is improving roads in Kyebi – Owusu Banahene

Kwaku Owusu Banahene of the NDC has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nearly eight-year administration, claiming it has underperformed.

Speaking on the Angel Morning Show, he argued that the NPP has little to show for its time in power, aside from road improvements in the President’s hometown, Kyebi.

Banahene dismissed the NPP's claim of constructing over 12,000 km of roads as exaggerated, challenging the party to provide clear evidence of these projects.

His comments were in response to NPP's Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, who had earlier praised the government's road infrastructure achievements.

