Akufo-Addo's performance falls short of expectations - Abu Sakara

Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, has voiced strong criticisms against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asserting that his administration has failed to live up to the expectations of the Ghanaian people.



In an interview on TV3's Hot Issues program, Dr. Abu Sakara expressed his disappointment in the performance of President Akufo-Addo's government. While acknowledging some positive initiatives such as the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, he emphasized that overall, the president has delivered far less than what was anticipated by the populace.



"I’m not someone who lambasts people just for the sake of it. I think they have done some things which are good, I like the Free SHS even though the implementation of it has challenges, the concept of it was good," Dr. Abu Sakara said.



However, he pointed out that the prevailing economic conditions in the country speak for themselves, indicating a general sense of disillusionment among Ghanaians.



Dr. Abu Sakara further highlighted the findings of a recent Global InfoAnalytics survey, which revealed a significant level of discontent among voters. According to the survey results, the ruling party's candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB), trails behind the main opposition candidate, John Dramani Mahama (JDM), in the race for the presidency in 2025.



The poll indicated that JDM leads with 54.3%, while DMB trails with 34.9%. Additionally, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten (AKK) garnered 7.5% support, with Nana Kwame Bediako and other candidates receiving 2.3% and 1% respectively. Dr. Abu Sakara interpreted these results as evidence of a growing disillusionment with traditional party politics, suggesting a shift towards non-aligned alternatives.



Furthermore, Dr. Abu Sakara expressed confidence in the potential of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), formed through a partnership between himself and the leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen. He predicted that if another poll were conducted after the formation of the ARC, their combined support would increase significantly.



"If you look at the non-committed group, they are about 45% so if I’m not committed at this stage of the game, it means that I really don’t want to commit myself to the ones that I can see. I’m waiting for someone that I can commit to," Dr. Abu Sakara added.