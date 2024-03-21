Akufo-Addo's refusal to accept anti-LGBTQ bill undermines democratic principles – Bagbin

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has voiced serious concerns over President Akufo-Addo's decision to reject the transmission of the proposed anti-gay legislation.



In a letter dated March 18, 2024, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, informed Parliament of the President's request to hold off on sending the anti-gay bill for his assent. This decision was prompted by pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court, seeking to prevent Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and restraining the President from signifying his assent to the Bill until the matter is resolved.



Bagbin criticised the President's directive, asserting that it not only goes against democratic norms but also undermines cooperative governance.



"The behaviour exhibited by the Presidency in refusing to accept the transmission of this bill not only deviates from established democratic practices but also undermines the spirit of cooperative governance and mutual respect for the arms of government," he emphasised.



He warned that such actions pose a significant threat to legislative authority and democratic principles, eroding the foundational checks and balances established for a functioning democracy.



Bagbin expressed concern that the presidency's actions risk setting dangerous precedents that could undermine the integrity of institutions.



"This is a principle that forms the cornerstone of our political system. Such actions, if left unchecked, risk setting dangerous precedents that threaten the integrity and functionality of our democratic institutions," he cautioned.



He highlighted a pattern of the presidency refusing to sign bills, including the recent rejection of the Human Sexual Values Bill, stressing that it undermines the legislative process.



Bagbin urged the Presidency to reconsider its stance and uphold transparent legislative processes within the bounds of the constitutional framework.