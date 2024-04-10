Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT boss, appoints Osafo-Maafo’s son as replacement

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has relieved Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang of his duties as Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), according to a letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.



The termination, effective April 15, 2024, with three months' salary in lieu of notice, instructs Dr. Tenkorang to hand over his responsibilities to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo by the same date.



"You are directed to hand over your office to Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits you may be entitled to



"To ensure a smooth transition, kindly hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) no later than the close of business on Monday, 15th April, 2024.



"The President thanks you for your service to the nation and extends his best wishes," the letter read.



See the letter below:



