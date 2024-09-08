You are here: HomeNews2024 09 08Article 1978757

Source: pulse.com.gh

Akufo-Addo should be impeached over galamsey - Fmr Ghana School of Law Director

Kwaku Ansah Asare Kwaku Ansah Asare

Kwaku Ansah Asare, former Director of the Ghana School of Law, has called for the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his failure to stop illegal mining (galamsey).

Asare criticized the President for not fulfilling his pledge to eradicate the practice, despite it continuing to cause environmental destruction.

He also accused government officials, including ministers, of being involved in galamsey and condemned Members of Parliament for defending the government's actions.

The ongoing issue has raised concerns about corruption and enforcement in addressing illegal mining.

