You are here: HomeNews2024 09 07Article 1978424

General News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

    

Source: ahotoronline.com

Akufo-Addo should be reported to the ICC for the 2020 elections voilence – Abraham Koomson

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Abraham Koomson Abraham Koomson

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, has urged that President Akufo-Addo be reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his inaction on illegal mining (galamsey) and election violence.

Koomson criticized the President for failing to address the deaths of eight people during the 2020 election unrest and accused him of using violence to retain power.

He also condemned the worsening galamsey crisis, which has caused severe environmental damage and water shortages, despite the President's 2017 promise to tackle it.

Koomson believes international intervention is necessary for these issues.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment