Akufo-Addo should have allowed ‘Agyapdie’ document issues to die a natural death – Jantuah

General News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: 3news

President Nana Akufo-Addo's comments on the controversial 'Agyapadie' document, which allegedly details the NPP’s plan to annex state assets, have reignited discussions, according to CPP's Kwame Jantuah.



Jantuah believes the issue would have faded without Akufo-Addo's remarks and suggests legal action if the document is false.



At the Ghana Report Summit, Akufo-Addo emphasized combating misinformation, citing past false accusations against him.



He urged for stronger regulatory frameworks, public awareness, and media literacy to ensure truthful and transparent political campaigns ahead of the 2024 elections.